Version 0.017

Diamond mines added(Unlocks at BF level 800).

New adventure zone and items added unlocks with diamond mines.

Some typo fixes.

Dungeon unlock level requirement changed to 400.

Gold Mine menu name changed to Mines.

Fixed some visual bugs in Mines.

Adventure equipment bug fix(Import a save before the patch if you see anything wrong).

Adventure Orichalcum item set buffed.

Adventure Orichalcum mine monsters nerfed.

Adventure stone and potion drop rates caped at 20%.

You can't get any locked stones from monsters anymore(F.E: if you are farming at bronze mines you can only get stones that can boost your bronze item bonuses).

You can obtain items at the rarity level of the monster at most to make monster spawn rates more usefull.