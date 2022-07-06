Better VFXs, because it's cool

Hi everyone,

Sorry for not updating the game lately but we've been really busy in the last couple of months.

Big news are coming out soon about us and our company (Castello Inc) but this is not the time to tell you about it yet.

No new level this time, for "The cove" you'll have to wait a bit more. Sorry about that.

This update is a minor update and it's mostly VFX and performance improvements so nothing too fancy.

Change Log:

New VFX on spawn, now the enemies glitch out of the Matrix to attack you.

You can now see pixels on the cabinet screen in the basement if you get close enough.

The screen from the inside of the cabinet (we call it screen in game) is now showing the cover image of the level you're playing and yes you can see the same pixels you saw from the outside.

There's a new warp in effect when you get sucked into the cabinet, it should feel more immersive now or at least that's what we wanted to achieve. Let us know if you like it and how we can make it even better.

Minor bug fixes

Community asks:

We added an option for movement orientation, now you can choose to move forward controller direction instead of head direction

Some players told us that it should be more evident when an enemy dies or you will keep shooting at it so we made a new VFX for deaths, now headshot will make the enemies explode instantly without the death animation.

There's also a new hit VFX, it wasn't too clear whether or not you actually hit an enemy, this should make it more evident.

The bhaptic feedback for ark taking damage is less strong, some people found it a bit overwhelming

As always thanks a lot for your support guys, it really means a lot to us and it keeps us going in the darkest moment of our first development journey.