The Chronicle update for 8 July 2022

Were flipping the switch.

Build 9071256

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well Hello There!

First off, thanks to everyone for their support through out this beta, it's been short, stressful but successful.

I have decided to call the first chapter done and go full release.

No fear thou, this last update is full of cool content and improvements. We are heading in the right
direction so much so, I have already starting pre production of Chapter 2 :) I will be taking a small break to re coupe and then I will be right back at the grind on the next chapter. So here are your patch notes for the Chapter 1 release Update.

  • New Content and story items (Bulk of the update)
  • A new friend?
  • A bunch of mesh and texture optimization
  • Fixed a bunch of lighting issues
  • Game Ending has been redone :)

Thanks again to everyone who supporting this project.

Here's to the road ahead :)

"May the hue be with you all"

  • ArtStrong

