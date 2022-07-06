SYLVIO UPDATE

Important stuff first:

Added the ability to Run.

Added Custom Key Binding.

Rearranged the gameplay in the second level, to make it more intuitive.

Took away the combination lock function on all lockers. I've always seen it as a feature creep, and it makes the game unplayable for deaf players.

Killed some long-living bugs.

Various cosmetica.

It's been five years since the last update. The release of Sylvio 2 caused me to burn out, and in something resembling to self-defence I distanced myself from everything that had to do with Sylvio. I responded to bug report mails, but that was it. I got back into working as a freelance composer, I co-founded an environmental startup, coded some apps. In 2021 I dipped my toe into gamedev again, with a project called Guidance.

In the beginning of 2022, I got invited to join the Dread X Collection 5, a horror game collection put together by Dread XP. I had roughly two months to put together a game with a playtime of 45 minutes.

Man, it was so intense, to just go from scratch zero to finished project in that short amount of time, but it was an amazing experience.

You can get the collection here. The game I made is called KARAO.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1899810/Dread_X_Collection_5/

The experience made me relearn what it is I love about creating horror games. I am currently exploring paths for future horror game projects, and will keep you posted when something materialises. Guidance is put on hold for the moment.

Digging up the old Sylvio project and getting into that spaghetti code has been cleansing, in a way. I'm so thankful for all the people that have been playing it through the years, and as it's still being picked up by new players, it feels good to give it an update.

As always, let me know of any bugs, either on the forum or on bugs@stroboskop.com

If you have any problem with the new build, you can use the password Play2017Sylvio to access the old build.

See you soon,

Niklas, Stroboskop