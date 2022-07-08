Fabular: Prologue rockets onto Steam!

Hello everyone,

Steam is an incredible platform that offers us many opportunities to reach new players, but unfortunately it does have its limitations.

A demo is particularly limited as it may have its own app ID, but it's very difficult to discover organically. There's no way to publicly share screenshots of the demo, or to notify players that a demo has been updated. There's also no specific demo forum for discussion.

So, many independent developers and publishers are re-releasing their demos as ‘prologues’ to try to reach a wider audience, who may not find the game otherwise.

That’s why we’re releasing a Prologue for Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime, which is out right now! If you have time to wishlist, download and even play it for a little while, that would really help to boost the prologue and help it reach more players.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060550/Fabular_Prologue/

Thank you so much to everyone for being so forthcoming with your feedback on the demo. We hope you’ll be excited to see some of the updates we will be implementing before the Early Access launch.

– Batowski out