V0.5.2 : All new talents for every major talent tree!

Hey gladiators!

This week's big patch focuses mainly on fleshing out the four major talent trees ( adventure and _robotics _are still to come later in Early Access ) with 16 new talents, 4 for each tree.

In addition, I have gone through and done some skill balancing based on your feedback both here on the Steam Forums and also on the official Discord. Thank you so much for all your input so far!

Finally, there's a bunch of fixes to some of the issues introduced from the 0.5.1 patch ( mainly to do with ranged/melee skill distances.

Next week I will be re-working many of the arena champions so they use these new talents and also re-balancing them, as well as adding some new arena champions and arenas at last!

I hope these new talents add an extra layer of strategy to your gladiators' hallowed careers!

Cheers, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.5.2.A ( July 6, 2022 ) Patch notes

----NEW FEATURES ---

• Added four new talents for the four major talent trees (Arcane / Warfare / Theatrics / Survival ) for a total of 16 new talents for characters to choose from

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Reduced Limb from Limb's hit chance from 60% to 33% ( was too OP )

• Increased cooldown on Gale / Command and Teleport spells to 8

• Essence Shield now lasts for 6 turns unless destroyed first ( was too OP )

• Gale and Command skills now have a 60% hit chance

• Aria of Respite now has a 9 turn cooldown and restores 40% essence.

• Phalanx now increases your defence by 8

• Increased the damage done by Whirlwind

• Reduced the essence cost of all abilities

• Halved the essence cost of the Lethargy spell

• Beast of Burden skill now increases your health by 5% per point.

• Great Entertainer renamed to Showman

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

• Fixed a bug where enemy gladiators could use certain melee skills while at ranged distance

• Added fatigued animations for standing when essence is below 25%

• Fixed a bug where you could certain skills at range (Ghost Strike/Charge etc)

• Fixed a bug where enemy gladiators favoured jumping backwards over jumping forwards

• Changed the enemy AI's definition of low essence and health from 20% to 40% (affects how they fight)

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------

• Fixed a bug where loading certain saved games would assign your gladiator a random species skill

• Leaving the battle caravan and returning to the road now adds 3 hours to the time.