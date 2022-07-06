Patch 1.6.38399 - Nightmare Embraced, now face the Horror

Greetings, Runners!

Patch 1.6.38399 is here and a persistence rework, quality of life changes, a new difficulty, and one balancing pass is what awaits you today before we dive deeper back to what the studio is working on for future content. This is a smaller, but important update, but there are still some challenging things for the most hardcore Runners to pursue! Without further ado, let’s have a look at the patch notes for version 1.6 of After the Fall.

Persistence Rework

We completely overhauled the Persistence systems to fix several issues where players were losing either weapon attachments, weapons or Harvest. Please let us know if you still experience any irregularities!

Fixed the issue(s) where weapons would be stripped of its skin and/or attachments.

Fixed all exploits where weapons could be duplicated by joining / leaving repeatedly.

Fixed all exploits where Harvest could be awarded incorrectly during crafting.

Fixed an issue where Combat Devices would be wiped from the players hands.

Fixed a bug where you could receive a wiped loadout after returning from PvP.

Fixed Harvest duplication bug when recycling Combat Device with Power Tool.

Horror Difficulty

We added a new difficulty level meant for the best of the best. Complete all Harvest Runs on Nightmare difficulty in order to unlock ‘Horror’!



Gain double the Harvest amount compared to Nightmare.

Pay double the Harvest for Items compared to Nightmare.

4 Prototype Floppies are guaranteed to spawn in each Run.

Common Snowbreed no longer stagger.

Massive increase in Snowbreed Spawn Rates.

Up to 20 Specials can spawn per Run.

Snowbreed have triple the health & ice armor.

Most Snowbreed can kill you in 2 hits.

Players no longer regenerate health.

Double the Max Ammo to go on a frenzy!

If you've already completed Nightmare difficulty, it will retroactively count towards unlocking Horror.

Balancing

Increased Tommy Gun damage from 55 to 60 to make it more viable at higher difficulties.

Lowered Missile Device Rocket Amount from 10 to 8 to make it in line w/ Shockwave.

Increased Shockwave Device Explosion damage from 525 to 600 to slightly buff it.

Increased Shockwave Device Range in Meters from 10 to 11.5 to further buff it.

Fixed the LMG vertical foregrip calculation to now properly apply all its stats.

Double the view distance when you are under the effect of a Rage Booster.

Increased the duration of ‘Rage’ from 10 to 20 seconds to make it more versatile.

Increased cost of Device Ammo from 250 to 1000 to reflect its strength.

Increased Healing Fraction for Rage Booster from 20% to 50% Max HP.

Increased Rage Booster cost from 500 to 750 to reflect its new strength.

Made the AI stronger across lower difficulties, making it easier for new solo players.

Items & Progression

Fixed an issue where you could accidentally drop the revolver with Advanced Reload.

Fixed clipping issue in the LMG which caused flickering issues when applying a skin.

Improved the Tommy Gun advanced reloading to make it easier to insert magazines.

Fixed issue where the Revolver unlock could be completed in the wrong game mode.

Fixed the Hazard Skin being unlockable without fully completing its challenge.

Added in 6 new end-game player skins:

Retro #1: Unlock all Skins for the Green Ammo weapons.

Retro #2: Unlock all Skins for the Blue Ammo weapons.

Retro #3: Unlock all Skins for the Red Ammo weapons.

Retro #4: Unlock all Skins for the Yellow Ammo weapons.

Donuts: Finish 10 Horror Runs without receiving damage and in under 20 minutes.

Diamond: Deal a total of 50M Damage to Snowbreed & Gather a total of 5M Harvest.

Disco: Unlock every Player Skin, reach round 90 in Horde & finish 100 Horror Runs.

Fixes & Tweaks

Fixed a bug where you could damage and kill your teammates with explosives.

Fixed multiple cases where explosions could potentially cause invisible Snowbreed.

Players will now stay in their party when they vote to Return to the Hub.

Added additional logging to better troubleshoot invisible Snowbreed in the future.

Fixed a bug where you could reset the status of your anti-cheat to glitch through walls.

The game now properly pauses when the host has the ‘Kick Player’ prompt.

Toggling ‘HUD Overdraw’ now actually enables / disables overdraw of UI elements.

Fixed cases where Snowbreed would get stuck in the ground, unable to reach players.

Horde Mode purple ammo box should now reset on intermission, lowering wait times.

Ammo crates should no longer accidentally open upon any nearby explosions.

Merged Skin Tracking with stats displayed on the End Screen to remove inconsistencies.

Improvements to the audio occlusion for footsteps, making it easier to hear enemies.

Players will no longer be able to shoot whilst their menu is open in the Armory.

Harvest-O-Matic screens are now off when they are not interactable.

The Warhead & Rage Booster now have a chance to spawn in Loot Rooms.

The Scan Volume of the Face Scanner has increased in size, making it easier to open.

The Harvest Run ending sequence has been standardized & improved across all Runs.

Fixed an issue where the settings screen would always open on the Networking tab.

Fixed an issue where other players couldn’t see explosive items being disarmed.

Fixed attachments not being grabbable after they respawned on the workbench.

Fixed a bug where you would have to ‘Wait for Player’ despite stable connection.

Fixed an exploit where you could recycle ammo and receive Harvest from it.

Fixed a bug where you could throw items directly through slightly ajar doors.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t pause the game in Horde, in singleplayer.

Fixed an issue where you could grab items before the match started in PVP.

Fixed an issue causing the level name to not properly show on the score screen.

Fixed missing characters for Japanese, Korean and Chinese languages.

Made improvements to the Arcade Cabinet controls that can be found in the Hub.

Fixed a prompt on Nightmare which showed a deprecated warning when leaving.

OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK



If you can’t get enough of the frozen apocalyptic tunes from ATF, later this week the official soundtrack by Jonathan van den Wijngaarden will be available on various streaming platforms, you can already pre-save the album on Spotify via the following link - https://show.co/dR4flp0

TIGER’S LAST ROAR

We will finally be sunsetting the Chinese New Year skin from this year on July 11th at 11:59pm PT, so if you’re still missing the skin on some of your weapons, this week will be your last chance until we run the event again next year.

And that is it for this update; a brief but a welcome one, we’d imagine. We’re looking forward to seeing you attempt the Horror difficulty and hope you don’t crush our expectations too much. We’d love to hear your feedback on it as always, so be sure to share it with the team on our official Discord channel.