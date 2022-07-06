 Skip to content

Tennis Manager 2022 update for 6 July 2022

Patch 2.3.3

Patch 2.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a new minor update for Tennis Manager 2022.
We were focused on bug fixes!

The update should download and install automatically. If it does not, we recommend restarting Store launcher.

Fixes:

  • Grand slam goal for equipment contract not working if ranking goal was achieved
  • Equipment goal from expired contract are still giving rewards
  • BIllboard not well displayed at the back of the match court
  • Player's contract end not properly saved in some cases
  • Date turned pro not updated properly when winning a tournament on last week of season (could cause a crash in some rare cases)
