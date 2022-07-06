Patch 0.91 is out!

Hello!
Patch 0.91 is now live!
In this patch we mainly focused on optimizing the game in three aspects:
- Game performance;
- Bandwith and latency;
- Server performance
Our team worked hard to deliver those changes as fast as they can, cause we know how important it is not only for us but mostly for you.
Moreover, we’ve fixed some problems that caused crashes and made changes in terms of the game itself i.e by increasing inventory size in backpack from 2 to 4, and by adding a map marker after player death.
Additionally from now, whenever a patch will be released, a pop-up in the main menu, that informs about required game update will appear.
- Game performance optimization (UI, Animations, Items, Level Streaming, Geometry, Level Art, Lighting, Distance Culling )
- Bandwidth and latency optimization (AI movement, Items, Ability System, Workstation, Weeds)
- Server performance optimization (AI movement and decision making, Evolution, Items Spawn)
- Added main menu popup, that informs about required game update
- Added tooltip for lobby rank
- Updated Arm Device Inventory tooltip
- Updated ast style for UI sliders, dropdown, checkboxes, lobby mission selection and mute/unmute buttons
- Updated enemy and weed burning effect VFX
- Increased number of items in inventory from 2 to 4
- Fix typos in input settings
- Added tutorial video for Heavy Items.
- Turned off spider's jump attack in first two tutorials.
- Added capsule randomization for Find Data Disc mission
- Added map marker after player death
- Fix dead player items spawn
- Fix crash when throwing an item
- Added missing ledges
- Automatic Unstack when player falls out into the void
- Updated Starting items for Player Characters
- Changed game rank calculation for games played by players of different ranks
- Increased time of locking the door by using a lockpick or workstation computer
- Decreased cooldown of door management by using workstation computer
- Increased mine explosion range
- Increased range of Paralyzer shot
- Reduced the number of throwables and loot items
As we said in the previous patch, our biggest priority right now is to bring the game to the satisfactory technical condition. Before we start implementing your suggestions, making general changes to the game, as well as adding new content, we must get rid of the bugs. We are aware that some of them spoil the game, therefore our next step is to fix them.
Your feedback is really helpful to us both in terms of problems and also suggestions, so if you have something that’s on your mind, let us know :)
At the end, we would like to thank you for all of your suggestions and reports about bugs, we really appreciate it, and we count on your feedback also in this patch :).
If you like the game and all the big changes - make sure to leave a positive review!
Until next time!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1343620/Nemesis_Distress/
Changed files in this update