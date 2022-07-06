Patch 0.91 is out!

Hello!

Patch 0.91 is now live!

In this patch we mainly focused on optimizing the game in three aspects:

Game performance;

Bandwith and latency;

Server performance

Our team worked hard to deliver those changes as fast as they can, cause we know how important it is not only for us but mostly for you.

Moreover, we’ve fixed some problems that caused crashes and made changes in terms of the game itself i.e by increasing inventory size in backpack from 2 to 4, and by adding a map marker after player death.

Additionally from now, whenever a patch will be released, a pop-up in the main menu, that informs about required game update will appear.

Game performance optimization (UI, Animations, Items, Level Streaming, Geometry, Level Art, Lighting, Distance Culling )

Bandwidth and latency optimization (AI movement, Items, Ability System, Workstation, Weeds)

Server performance optimization (AI movement and decision making, Evolution, Items Spawn)

Added main menu popup, that informs about required game update

Added tooltip for lobby rank

Updated Arm Device Inventory tooltip

Updated ast style for UI sliders, dropdown, checkboxes, lobby mission selection and mute/unmute buttons

Updated enemy and weed burning effect VFX

Increased number of items in inventory from 2 to 4

Fix typos in input settings

Added tutorial video for Heavy Items.

Turned off spider's jump attack in first two tutorials.

Added capsule randomization for Find Data Disc mission

Added map marker after player death

Fix dead player items spawn

Fix crash when throwing an item

Added missing ledges

Automatic Unstack when player falls out into the void

Updated Starting items for Player Characters

Changed game rank calculation for games played by players of different ranks

Increased time of locking the door by using a lockpick or workstation computer

Decreased cooldown of door management by using workstation computer

Increased mine explosion range

Increased range of Paralyzer shot

Reduced the number of throwables and loot items

As we said in the previous patch, our biggest priority right now is to bring the game to the satisfactory technical condition. Before we start implementing your suggestions, making general changes to the game, as well as adding new content, we must get rid of the bugs. We are aware that some of them spoil the game, therefore our next step is to fix them.

Your feedback is really helpful to us both in terms of problems and also suggestions, so if you have something that’s on your mind, let us know :)

At the end, we would like to thank you for all of your suggestions and reports about bugs, we really appreciate it, and we count on your feedback also in this patch :).

If you like the game and all the big changes - make sure to leave a positive review!

Until next time!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1343620/Nemesis_Distress/