Howdy to you all!

I am very happy to present you the BIG Update. City Game Studio has been released on another online platform, so I have dedicated 100% of my time to City Game Studio just to provide you with an even more complete game!

Offices



Since studios are customizable in City Game Studio, well, there are more floor textures, as well as a foosball table, televisions, air field hockey, tables, arcades and pinball machines. Now, if you own Sneak In, then you'll get two new items with the game on them! I think it's so cool that I can put refs to other games in the game.



Consoles!!



2017 was the year I drew all the consoles featured in City Game Studio. Clearly all the consoles revealed at that time, after 2017 consoles have been added afterwards in the game. Anyway, point is, after 5 years of drawing almost every day, its time to redraw the most iconic consoles in City Game Studio. So almost all of Grantendo's consoles were redrawn as well as some of Deny's and Wataggi's. I put a lot of effort into bringing back the 80's vibe, so I hope you like it!



Besides, I added 3 more consoles. This way, when you start the game in 1976, you can already choose between several consoles. The first one is the Grey TV from Grantendo, the second one is the Telsun Gunpowder from Roberto Industries and the last one is the Handboy Colors from Grantendo. You'll recognize their names, and I hope you're as excited as I am to have even more choices.

Competitors



Now there is a button to send devkits to all competitors at once. Many people asked for it, so it is now there. However, the button doesn't have exactly the same effect as if you were negotiating deals one by one rather than all at once. When you customize the offers you can send a number of devkits in addition to the exclusivity contracts, while if you use the button to contact all competitors at once you can only negotiate the duration of the exclusivity, you will not be able to negotiate the number of devkits.



Nevertheless, the button that allows you to buy the competitors in one single click is back. Again, many of you asked for it, so it's here. But with one small addition, from now on when you buy a competitor, in addition to their studios, employees, game engines and a part of their fans, you acquire their present and past games. And that's 100% free in this wonderful update!

Misc

The game ending has been moved to 2025, which adds 5 more years for everyone to score even better in the global leaderboards. Events have been added to further enhance the immersion of the simulation that City Game Studio offers.



A new option has been added to disable the visual effects in City Game Studio's mini-games. Also, a cheat command has been added to automatically complete a game creation step. On the interface side, two new panels have been added in the financial results, and a small tooltip has also been added to indicate how to open the financial results! So these two panels, one summarizes all the published games, while the other all the consoles ever created. So you can know which was your best game, or the one that was the most profitable.



The ModMaker has had two small additions, it is possible to add and rename developers who make unsolicited applications. Basically their names are one letter away from the names of famous video game developers, so you can restore their real names.

With the addition of support for 16/10 resolution screens, I think I've covered all the new features in this new version of City Game Studio.

There are still more features to come in City Game Studio, because I have to put the development of my next game on hold, until I have a stable version of Godot Engine 4.0, so I' ll be working on City Game Studio full time.

See you around!

Binogure