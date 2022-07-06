Chrono Ark EA 1.9 – Hour of Twilight

Hello Fellow Arkers, Chrono Ark EA 1.9 has been updated!

Below are the main contents of the new update.

Azar enters the Crimson Wilderness in search of the Archive.

What fate awaits him there?



Challenges

There is now a Challenge Mode that modifies the rules of the original game!

There are only 4 Challenges at the moment, but there will be more to come in future updates.

Unlock new items and skills by clearing Challenges!



Lucy’s Adventure

Lucy’s Adventure is a special Challenge in which you can use Lucy as a playable character.

She comes with a unique passive and skills like the other Investigators, so make sure to try her out!



**9 New Records[/h3]

We have added a lot of new Records that can help you understand the past lives of Investigators!

For people who progressed the story, most of them will already be unlocked.

There are 20-30 more Records planned until Official Release.



[b]Other Changes**

Skip feature for Main Story

Replay feature for Main Story

Ironheart ‘Duel’, ‘Protective Party Barrier’, ‘High Energy Emission’, ‘Weapon Breaker’ buffed.

Sizz ‘Patch Up’, ‘Eve, Help!’ buffed, increased ratios on ‘Incise’ and ‘Hindering Attack’.

Silverstein ‘Freezing Bomb’ removed Pain Resist increase.

Selena ‘Shooting Star’ buffed.



Remaining updates until Official Release