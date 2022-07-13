 Skip to content

Killing Floor 2 update for 13 July 2022

Killing Floor 2 PC Hotfix Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mercs,

We are deploying a PC only hotfix to address the following issue:

  • Some players who had purchased the Ultimate Edition or Ultimate Edition Upgrade were not being granted the items from the Digital Deluxe package.

This update requires all PC clients and servers to be updated. If players are still having issues with those items being missing after this update, please contact our support team at support.killingfloor2.com.

Special Note:
This hotfix does not target the issues related to some players not being able to reliably join servers. The team is continuing to investigate and digging into a set of probable causes and will be working to deploy a fix for those in the future. In the meantime, based on what the team has discovered, it is believed that we can mitigate the issue with a restart of the server fleet at set intervals. Server restarts began yesterday as the team continues to work on and investigate this issue.

Changed files in this update

Harmonica Content Depot 232091
