Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9070288 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 11:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add and adjustment

·Added highlight icon after Valkyrie tier up, at the right bottom of Valkyries’ profile.

·Added mod repair tools, when an updated version causes the mod to be disabled, the mod maker can use repair tools to repair the game.

·Added frequency of Valkyries’ sound, improving Valkyries’ interaction.

Optimization

·Optimized events mod, remove some repeat process.

·Optimized events mod, the choice, and the display of the reward.

Fix

·Fixed Snow White tier-up 2 skill doesn’t match with the description.

·Fixed Eric's tier-up attack doesn’t match the description.

·Fixed some story events' known problems.

·Fixed some Valkyrie art errors in combat after using the mod.

·Fixed some map event descriptions incorrectly.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator