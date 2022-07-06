 Skip to content

Deep Space Outpost update for 6 July 2022

Trading Added - EA Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9070086 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trading mechanism has been added. The station computer now has a trading beacon switch, that once enabled will signal that trade ships can dock (Note: an airlock with sufficient docking space must be available).

Once a trader docks, air/fuel/metal can be traded at the buy/sell price. You have to have a positive amount (green) for the transaction to be accepted.

Lots more to add/alter with this, i'll drop a post in discussions to talk further about this.

Taken a bit of time for this update, as also discovered several bugs that needed fixing. Mainly with load/save files, which not noticeable generally, but needed fixing.

Full change notes:-

  • Trading added (trader ship / barter board / station computer beacon / airlock update).
  • Multiple turret power off now only gives one message.
  • Fix: solar panels/connect build not testing for turrets.
  • Fix: Clear all selections on info close.
  • Fix: Duplicate turrets loading/saving. Fix prev save files on load.
  • Fix: Turret damage not removed on loading in-game.
  • Fix: Message board clearing fully on loading.
  • Fix: Message board updating on loading.
  • Fix: Update sprite load/save method for sprite changes.

Cheers

Nick

