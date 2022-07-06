Update 0.5.6 released!



We're excited to introduce the Fractal 75, one of the most durable yet sharp and lightweight 75mm ducted FPV frames, to Liftoff: Micro Drones!

Changelist

Added: Fractal 75 frame.

Added: Transparent propeller skins.

Updated: Splashscreen has a new coat of paint.

Fixed: The password reset form now works again.

Fractal 75

We're excited to introduce big brother Fractal 75, one of the most durable yet sharp and lightweight 75mm ducted FPV frames! Don't believe us? Check out the review video from Infinity Loops. A big thank you to Heads McFlyawhoop for testing and approving our virtual recreation! :)

Steady progress!

Looking back at the first eight months of the project, we are really happy with how things are moving with Liftoff: Micro Drones. While this graphic doesn't show the complete picture and leaves out 90% of the work that has been done, it does provide a top-down overview of the progress made so far. Though still in Early Access, Liftoff: Micro Drones is already a more solid package to enjoy, and we are excited how the project will further change with the next steps.

Talking about the next steps

We have one more Fractal Engineering related update right around the corner. Next up, we are going to focus on taking the next leap in flight physics development. We might have an experimental version of an improved flight simulation available for testing very soon. We'll be looking for talented pilots willing to give it a spin and provide feedback directly to the team.

In terms of content, after crushing it with the development of Sealand and Sawdust Inc, the art team is now focusing their attention on more frames and parts (as seen in this update) and the development of a new level for classic Liftoff. Once that's done, we'll jump back to Liftoff: Micro Drones levels.