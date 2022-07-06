 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chippy update for 6 July 2022

Hotfix 2022/07/06

Share · View all patches · Build 9069885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed another case where Abstinence achievement wasn't granted
  • Fixed case where replays would diverge on the last frame
  • Tweaked progress calculation for Execution
  • Fixed bug with script backwards compatibility system
  • Fixed simulation rate of particles during replays

Changed files in this update

Space Usurper Win64 Depot 602701
  • Loading history…
Space Usurper Win32 Depot 602702
  • Loading history…
Space Usurper Linux Depot 602704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link