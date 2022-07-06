- Fixed another case where Abstinence achievement wasn't granted
- Fixed case where replays would diverge on the last frame
- Tweaked progress calculation for Execution
- Fixed bug with script backwards compatibility system
- Fixed simulation rate of particles during replays
Chippy update for 6 July 2022
Hotfix 2022/07/06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
