0.6.3p1: Quick fixes

Hey Drifters!
Just another quick update: we fixed some small bugs and localization errors.
What's next?
We're still continuing work on the next major update that will introduce objectives (other than survival) and more. Stay tuned.
Early Access 0.6.3p1
UI
- Storage filter panel is now closed by default.
- Added error tooltips for the disabled Salvage Boat Buoy and Fishing Buoy buttons.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where some terms would come up as MISSING LOCALIZATION TERM in non-english languages.
- Fixed issue where the energy overlay would get stuck if you closed the energy grid panel.
- Drifters can now return from landmarks if a bug caused them to get stuck on landmarks without a project.
- Turning a building on/off will now check if there's any items that aren't referenced by any recipe and move those to the export inventory.
Changed files in this update