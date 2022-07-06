0.6.3p1: Quick fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9069777 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 09:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Drifters!

Just another quick update: we fixed some small bugs and localization errors.

What's next?

We're still continuing work on the next major update that will introduce objectives (other than survival) and more. Stay tuned.

Early Access 0.6.3p1

UI

Storage filter panel is now closed by default.

Added error tooltips for the disabled Salvage Boat Buoy and Fishing Buoy buttons.

Fixes