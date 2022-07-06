[Complete] June 22, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
Patch Notes:
-
Dark Army Invasion has been disabled temporarily.
-
New set of reward in Daily Attendance this month of July has been changed.
-
July Monthly Box - Royal Rush Crate is here!!! (Note: July Monthly Box has a additional hope for opening this box)
[Hourly Giveaway]
Jelly Beans
Don't miss this out!
==============================================================================
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.
Changed files in this update