[Complete] June 22, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9069731 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 08:59:38 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Patch Notes:

Dark Army Invasion has been disabled temporarily.

New set of reward in Daily Attendance this month of July has been changed.

July Monthly Box - Royal Rush Crate is here!!! (Note: July Monthly Box has a additional hope for opening this box)

[Hourly Giveaway]

Jelly Beans

Don't miss this out!

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.