Luminary update for 6 July 2022

[Complete] June 22, 2022 Server Maintenance

Build 9069731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Patch Notes:

  • Dark Army Invasion has been disabled temporarily.

  • New set of reward in Daily Attendance this month of July has been changed.

  • July Monthly Box - Royal Rush Crate is here!!! (Note: July Monthly Box has a additional hope for opening this box)

[Hourly Giveaway]

Jelly Beans

Don't miss this out!

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.

