Blender update for 6 July 2022

Blender 3.2.1 Corrective Release

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to update your Blender!

Blender 3.2.1 addresses over 70 issues present in the initial release.

This is a corrective release, meaning it doesn't contain new features, only fixes. It is highly recommended for everyone currently using Blender 3.2 to upgrade, since it fixes several crashes and improves functionality in many areas.

Read the full list of changes on the Wiki https://wiki.blender.org/wiki/Reference/Release_Notes/3.2/Corrective_Releases

Follow Blender on Twitter for further updates https://twitter.com/Blender

The Blender team,
July 06, 2022

Changed files in this update

Blender Windows x86_64 Depot 365671
  • Loading history…
Blender Linux x86_64 Depot 365673
  • Loading history…
Blender Mac Depot 365674
  • Loading history…
