Blender 3.2.1 Corrective Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9069659 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 13:06:04 UTC by Wendy

It's time to update your Blender!

Blender 3.2.1 addresses over 70 issues present in the initial release.

This is a corrective release, meaning it doesn't contain new features, only fixes. It is highly recommended for everyone currently using Blender 3.2 to upgrade, since it fixes several crashes and improves functionality in many areas.

Read the full list of changes on the Wiki https://wiki.blender.org/wiki/Reference/Release_Notes/3.2/Corrective_Releases

Follow Blender on Twitter for further updates https://twitter.com/Blender

The Blender team,

July 06, 2022