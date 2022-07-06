Blender 3.2.1 Corrective Release

It's time to update your Blender!
Blender 3.2.1 addresses over 70 issues present in the initial release.
This is a corrective release, meaning it doesn't contain new features, only fixes. It is highly recommended for everyone currently using Blender 3.2 to upgrade, since it fixes several crashes and improves functionality in many areas.
Read the full list of changes on the Wiki https://wiki.blender.org/wiki/Reference/Release_Notes/3.2/Corrective_Releases
The Blender team,
July 06, 2022
Changed files in this update