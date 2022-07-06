Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg - update 3.1.5

Change: Increase the size of the text area in all scenario briefings.

Change: Some improvements to the main map display.

Change: The terrain image for rocks. The previous update was not a satisfactory image.

Change: The hex highlights in the first tutorial mission.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Ligne Alpine' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Push Back' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Progression' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Sidi Rezegh' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Take and Hold' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'The Rush' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Maginot Defence' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Pushing Back' scenario.

Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Wizna' scenario.

Fix: An issue on some displays of the 'End Turn' button highlight size.

Fix: The objectives sometimes failed to update on partial completion in the 'Moving forward' scenario.

Update: Improved AI behaviour in some scenarios.