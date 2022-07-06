 Skip to content

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg update for 6 July 2022

Tank Battle: Blitzkrieg - update 3.1.5

Change: Increase the size of the text area in all scenario briefings.
Change: Some improvements to the main map display.
Change: The terrain image for rocks. The previous update was not a satisfactory image.
Change: The hex highlights in the first tutorial mission.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Ligne Alpine' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Push Back' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Progression' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Sidi Rezegh' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Take and Hold' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'The Rush' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Maginot Defence' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Pushing Back' scenario.
Change: Updated the play balance in the 'Wizna' scenario.
Fix: An issue on some displays of the 'End Turn' button highlight size.
Fix: The objectives sometimes failed to update on partial completion in the 'Moving forward' scenario.
Update: Improved AI behaviour in some scenarios.

