【2022.6.30th】Update and Maintenance Notice

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on July 6 from 23:00 to midnight UTC (one hour). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

We are fixing issues based on player feedback and will continue to do so. Here are the changes included in this update:

Optimizations and Adjustments:

1.Optimized notification windows that appear when you delete a character or leave a guild

Bug Fixes:

1.Fixed bug where no-build areas on PVE servers were ineffective

2.Fixed bug on official normal servers that prevented Season Contribution from being exchanged for items

3.Fixed bug where some item icons were inconsistent with the actual object

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!