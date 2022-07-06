We count 1000 Wizards on Steam!!! What's next?

Hello dreamers!
We are proud to announce that Wizard's Choice reached 1000 players yesterday!
Thank you very much for your support!
WC was our first release and with your help, we would be interested to continue creating more gamebooks on Steam starting with Rogue's Choice and Demon's Choice, two stories in the same universe as WC but independent.
If you are interested, feel free to add them to your Wishlist and Follow them! We plan to release them before end of the year!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055740/DnD_Adventure_Rogues_Choice/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2055820/DnD_Adventure_Demons_Choice/
Have a nice day!
Cold Coffee Studio.
NOTE: Some MAC&Linux players reported a bug with the custom cursors, the bug is now fixed. Please update your game with the new version available!
