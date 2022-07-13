 Skip to content

Inspector Waffles update for 13 July 2022

1.0.3.1: Quick update for localization mod

Share · View all patches · Build 9069462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Quick fix for the localization mod users: you can now change the characters' names, it's actually super useful if you use a different alphabet. And that's all!

Have a good day,

  • Yann

Changed files in this update

Inspector Waffles Content Depot 1055851
