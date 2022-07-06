 Skip to content

Brutal Japan | 猟奇の日本 update for 6 July 2022

Update Alpha 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9069421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing the Brutal Japan.

Version Alpha 1.2 has been updated.
The contents of the update are as follows.

・ Abolition of the third person perspective
・ Installation of movable obstacles
・ Change store page

