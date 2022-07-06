Patch 0.5.42553 | Patch Notes | Hotfix 8

We will be patching the client (V Rising game) today at 10:00 CEST / 08:00 UTC and the server version between 13:00 and 14:00 CEST / 11:00 and 12:00 UTC.

The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:

NEW FEATURES

New servers can now be hosted with repeated scheduled wipes.

Servers with Scheduled Wipes will show a unique icon in the server list.

Added a filter to show only servers with Scheduled Wipes.

Server with Scheduled Wipes will display the number of days remaining until the next planned wipe.

Once the date for the wipe arrives, the next Server Restart will trigger a wipe.

Instructions on how to use this feature will be included in our Dedicated Server documentation and on G-Portal’s website.

We will open new Official servers with this feature in the near future.

Please note that Scheduled Wipes will only be possible in new servers created after today’s patch.

NEW SETTINGS

Added new ServerHostSettings for lowering FPS on servers when they are empty:

-LowerFPSWhenEmpty

-LowerFPSWhenEmptyValue

-The default is true and with a value of 1.

-LowerFPSWhenEmpty -LowerFPSWhenEmptyValue -The default is true and with a value of 1. Official PvP Presets now uses 1.25 BloodDrainModifier instead of 1.0

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where clouds would get blurrier and start to lag over time.

DLCs now work in LAN Mode.

Fixed a rare server crash involving Directional Shields and Counters.

Fixed an issue where crashing servers would leave a growing amount of temporary data in the save folders. Such temporary data will be cleaned up with this patch.

GENERAL

The initial Server List request will now prioritize servers with players, to increase the speed at which servers are fetched.

Replaced “Activity” with “Territory” in the server list view.

Localization has been added for Spanish - Latin America, Danish, Thai, and Ukrainian.

Replaced “Days Played” with “Days Running” in the Server Details.

“Days Played” previously displayed the number of in-game days since server start, “Days Running” will now instead display the number of real-time days since server start.

With this new patch, the old version of the game will not be compatible with the new server version, thus the game must be updated to the latest version for it to work.

Please make sure that you have the latest client if you get stuck in the loading screen when connecting to a server by verifying game files.

In your Steam library, right-click on V Rising > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of game files.

If you are still having issues after 14:00 and have already updated the game client, please post your issues here and use the patch number in the title so that we can identify the issue easily.

The V Rising development team wishes you a happy summer! (Beware of the sun!).