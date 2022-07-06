Worldwide Service Thank You Coupon

Share · View all patches · Build 9069179 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Event Period

July 1, 2022 (Fri) - August 24, 2022 (Wed) 23:59 UTC

Event Details

① In celebration of our services worldwide, a special coupon has been prepared. Redeem this thank you coupon to obtain a variety of valuable items!

GREA-TADV-ENTU-RERS

(Contains: Great Adventurer Box x1)

Coupon codes will no longer be redeemable after the expiration date, and any redeemed items stored in the Web Storage or in-game mailbox (B) will also disappear after the expiration date.

These coupons can only be redeemed once per Family.

Incorrectly entering the wrong coupon code 10 times in a row will prevent you from entering coupon codes for 1 hour.

Coupons can be redeemed from the in-game Menu (ESC) → Adventurer Support (F11) → [Use Coupon] menu, and redeemed rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox (B).

② Redeem the coupon to obtain the Great Adventurer Box and items below.







J's Special Scroll is a time-limited item that will expire 30 days after being obtained.

Black Spirit's Special Dice Box contains one of each type of the following dice: (1, 1) (2, 2) (3, 3) (4, 4) (5, 5) & (6, 6)