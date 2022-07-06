 Skip to content

Black Desert update for 6 July 2022

Worldwide Service Thank You Coupon

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Event Period

  • July 1, 2022 (Fri) - August 24, 2022 (Wed) 23:59 UTC

Event Details
① In celebration of our services worldwide, a special coupon has been prepared. Redeem this thank you coupon to obtain a variety of valuable items!

GREA-TADV-ENTU-RERS

(Contains: Great Adventurer Box x1)

  • Coupon codes will no longer be redeemable after the expiration date, and any redeemed items stored in the Web Storage or in-game mailbox (B) will also disappear after the expiration date.
  • These coupons can only be redeemed once per Family.
  • Incorrectly entering the wrong coupon code 10 times in a row will prevent you from entering coupon codes for 1 hour.
  • Coupons can be redeemed from the in-game Menu (ESC) → Adventurer Support (F11) → [Use Coupon] menu, and redeemed rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox (B).

② Redeem the coupon to obtain the Great Adventurer Box and items below.



  • J's Special Scroll is a time-limited item that will expire 30 days after being obtained.
  • Black Spirit's Special Dice Box contains one of each type of the following dice: (1, 1) (2, 2) (3, 3) (4, 4) (5, 5) & (6, 6)

Additional Notices

  • Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change or cancel the event depending on mitigating circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.
  • Event items may have restrictions (sale/trade) and/or different binding settings/expiration dates. Due to this reason, these items cannot be transferred or restored.
  • For details such as whether the item is bound, please refer to the in-game item description.
  • Items and/or rewards that were used or collected normally cannot be recovered.
  • Participating in the event using inappropriate methods may result in a cancellation/retrieval of your reward(s) and/or restriction from the game.
  • For any questions or concerns regarding the event, please contact us via [Support].
  • Any content not mentioned on this page is subject to the [Black Desert Event Rules].

Black Desert RU Depot 582662
