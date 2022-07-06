Worldwide Service Thank You Coupon

Event Period
- July 1, 2022 (Fri) - August 24, 2022 (Wed) 23:59 UTC
Event Details
① In celebration of our services worldwide, a special coupon has been prepared. Redeem this thank you coupon to obtain a variety of valuable items!
GREA-TADV-ENTU-RERS
(Contains: Great Adventurer Box x1)
- Coupon codes will no longer be redeemable after the expiration date, and any redeemed items stored in the Web Storage or in-game mailbox (B) will also disappear after the expiration date.
- These coupons can only be redeemed once per Family.
- Incorrectly entering the wrong coupon code 10 times in a row will prevent you from entering coupon codes for 1 hour.
- Coupons can be redeemed from the in-game Menu (ESC) → Adventurer Support (F11) → [Use Coupon] menu, and redeemed rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox (B).
② Redeem the coupon to obtain the Great Adventurer Box and items below.
- J's Special Scroll is a time-limited item that will expire 30 days after being obtained.
- Black Spirit's Special Dice Box contains one of each type of the following dice: (1, 1) (2, 2) (3, 3) (4, 4) (5, 5) & (6, 6)
Additional Notices
- Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change or cancel the event depending on mitigating circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.
- Event items may have restrictions (sale/trade) and/or different binding settings/expiration dates. Due to this reason, these items cannot be transferred or restored.
- For details such as whether the item is bound, please refer to the in-game item description.
- Items and/or rewards that were used or collected normally cannot be recovered.
- Participating in the event using inappropriate methods may result in a cancellation/retrieval of your reward(s) and/or restriction from the game.
- For any questions or concerns regarding the event, please contact us via [Support].
- Any content not mentioned on this page is subject to the [Black Desert Event Rules].
