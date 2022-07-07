Increased spread of resources near the center in labyrinths

Added reload animation (fill bar)

Added small animation of changing the characteristics of the city

Added animation of the weapon testing menu

Added typing sound for the intro

Added line break sound for the intro

Added sound for the city menu button

Replaced square rendering to drawing a square sprite for the global map

Turned off drawing in the research menu if it is not open (woah)

Improved wall drawing algorithm

Improved dynamic light rendering algorithm

Improved the display of giants on the global map

Added a display of the last movement direction of giants on the global map

Added chance of storm effect on the desert maps

Updated all utility icons in the research menu

Added display icons of the highest resists of mechs in the components menu

Added highlight when hovering over research

Fixed incorrect positioning when returning mechs to a mission after retreating in a maze on a blue cell

Removed terrain effects from mazes

Fixed fire effects disappearing on pause

Removed cars

Removed walking sounds

Fixed not-saving of some researched weapons in components

Fixed maze path selection when returning mechs to a mission

Fixed a rare incorrect map creation when entering a labyrinth

Fixed crash when leaving labyrinth from not starting exit(probably)

Fixed Rammers getting stuck in walls

Fixed incorrect text for some modules in component order

Increased firing distance for Soldiers

Added size buff for swarm in labyrinths, like in storms

Removed mech knockback when stability is completely lost

Increased the effect of upgrading the communications district on reload time between orders

Added order reload time dependence on the number of selected mechs

Increased radius and attack range of the snakehead

Increased slow removal speed for the snakehead

Updated the closest target search script for mechs. The load on the CPU has slightly increased but it should exclude cases of not choosing available targets, with the nearest enemy behind the wall.

Changed the way the old flamethrower works to create fire surfaces

New Weapon: Toxic Pulverizer. Creates pairs that last a long time but deal low damage

Tentacle now reduces mech's stability and only at 25% starts dragging it

The gold giant serpent now creates copies of itself when it devours other giants

The speed of all mechs is now almost the same and has increased slightly

Old mech speed values ​​now increase stability regeneration speed

Decreased passive stability regeneration buff

Stability no longer regenerates a second after taking damage

Now spawners constantly appear on red cells in the labyrinth

Removed the limit on the number of bugs in the maze

Added plasma gun research and order option

Added toxic weapon research and order option

Increased the cost of producing parts for the city

Reduced the cooling bonus for extra. cooling module

Added a display of HP stages on the walls with a sprite

Increased turret damage up to 8

Restricted spawner movement outside the battle room

Added stopping spawner movement during the pause

Added a clickable button on the battle menu to change the camera control mode

Added freezing particles while paused

Removed biomass number from cards