Increased spread of resources near the center in labyrinths
Added reload animation (fill bar)
Added small animation of changing the characteristics of the city
Added animation of the weapon testing menu
Added typing sound for the intro
Added line break sound for the intro
Added sound for the city menu button
Replaced square rendering to drawing a square sprite for the global map
Turned off drawing in the research menu if it is not open (woah)
Improved wall drawing algorithm
Improved dynamic light rendering algorithm
Improved the display of giants on the global map
Added a display of the last movement direction of giants on the global map
Added chance of storm effect on the desert maps
Updated all utility icons in the research menu
Added display icons of the highest resists of mechs in the components menu
Added highlight when hovering over research
Fixed incorrect positioning when returning mechs to a mission after retreating in a maze on a blue cell
Removed terrain effects from mazes
Fixed fire effects disappearing on pause
Removed cars
Removed walking sounds
Fixed not-saving of some researched weapons in components
Fixed maze path selection when returning mechs to a mission
Fixed a rare incorrect map creation when entering a labyrinth
Fixed crash when leaving labyrinth from not starting exit(probably)
Fixed Rammers getting stuck in walls
Fixed incorrect text for some modules in component order
Increased firing distance for Soldiers
Added size buff for swarm in labyrinths, like in storms
Removed mech knockback when stability is completely lost
Increased the effect of upgrading the communications district on reload time between orders
Added order reload time dependence on the number of selected mechs
Increased radius and attack range of the snakehead
Increased slow removal speed for the snakehead
Updated the closest target search script for mechs. The load on the CPU has slightly increased but it should exclude cases of not choosing available targets, with the nearest enemy behind the wall.
Changed the way the old flamethrower works to create fire surfaces
New Weapon: Toxic Pulverizer. Creates pairs that last a long time but deal low damage
Tentacle now reduces mech's stability and only at 25% starts dragging it
The gold giant serpent now creates copies of itself when it devours other giants
The speed of all mechs is now almost the same and has increased slightly
Old mech speed values now increase stability regeneration speed
Decreased passive stability regeneration buff
Stability no longer regenerates a second after taking damage
Now spawners constantly appear on red cells in the labyrinth
Removed the limit on the number of bugs in the maze
Added plasma gun research and order option
Added toxic weapon research and order option
Increased the cost of producing parts for the city
Reduced the cooling bonus for extra. cooling module
Added a display of HP stages on the walls with a sprite
Increased turret damage up to 8
Restricted spawner movement outside the battle room
Added stopping spawner movement during the pause
Added a clickable button on the battle menu to change the camera control mode
Added freezing particles while paused
Removed biomass number from cards
