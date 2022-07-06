Patch notes for Jul 5, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9068847 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This release fixes a few minor bugs discovered since the Sci-Fi Pack and Candy Quest release:

Fix Glob being unable to jump while riding Hovercrates

Fix multiple Yerfdogs inhaling guys simultaneously deleting some of them

Fix the bottom crate in "Frankly, I'm Shocked" not reaching its intended destination

Additionally, these bugs were fixed in a series of small releases on the 1st and 2nd of June: