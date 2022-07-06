Patch notes for Jul 5, 2022

This release fixes a few minor bugs discovered since the Sci-Fi Pack and Candy Quest release:
- Fix Glob being unable to jump while riding Hovercrates
- Fix multiple Yerfdogs inhaling guys simultaneously deleting some of them
- Fix the bottom crate in "Frankly, I'm Shocked" not reaching its intended destination
Additionally, these bugs were fixed in a series of small releases on the 1st and 2nd of June:
- Fix crash when running within the Steam Linux runtime (unnoticed in dev environment)
- Fix crash when playing a Quest level for the first time ever
- Upload Candy Quest star count whenever it changes, not just when username changes
- Fix menu flickering when clicking To Adventure!
- Disable Share button on successful import
- Update "Kid's Bag of Tricks" so you can't kill the mummy by accident before he hits the button
- Fix visuals when capturing Glob with Yerfdog or Witch
- Fix Glob being unable to stand on Hovercrates, and being crushed upon touching their sides
- Fix sharing maps while the multiverse is active causing the wrong universe to be loaded first
- Use "Time ≤" and "Score ≥" to accurately reflect the thresholds
Changed files in this update