Kid Hallow update for 6 July 2022

Patch notes for Jul 5, 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release fixes a few minor bugs discovered since the Sci-Fi Pack and Candy Quest release:

  • Fix Glob being unable to jump while riding Hovercrates
  • Fix multiple Yerfdogs inhaling guys simultaneously deleting some of them
  • Fix the bottom crate in "Frankly, I'm Shocked" not reaching its intended destination

Additionally, these bugs were fixed in a series of small releases on the 1st and 2nd of June:

  • Fix crash when running within the Steam Linux runtime (unnoticed in dev environment)
  • Fix crash when playing a Quest level for the first time ever
  • Upload Candy Quest star count whenever it changes, not just when username changes
  • Fix menu flickering when clicking To Adventure!
  • Disable Share button on successful import
  • Update "Kid's Bag of Tricks" so you can't kill the mummy by accident before he hits the button
  • Fix visuals when capturing Glob with Yerfdog or Witch
  • Fix Glob being unable to stand on Hovercrates, and being crushed upon touching their sides
  • Fix sharing maps while the multiverse is active causing the wrong universe to be loaded first
  • Use "Time ≤" and "Score ≥" to accurately reflect the thresholds
