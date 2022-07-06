[Patch] Client Patch Notice (July 6)

A client patch has been held on July 6, 05:35 (GMT+0) to fix occurred issues.

Please be noted that on access to the game after the update, the patch will be reflected. If you are logged in, kindly restart the game and install the update for the patch contents to be reflected in the game.

■ Patch details

Fixed an issue where the access restriction message was not displayed normally.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we will do our best to provide a more stable gameplay environment.

Thank you.

#CROWZ #THUMBAGE #ROYALCROW #FPS