Update (Version 1.7.0)

Hey everyone!
I'm sorry for the delay, but I have a new update ready that should resolve a lot of issues with the game. I will be having another update out shortly.
PLEASE NOTE: If you are experiencing an issue that states the executable for the game is missing, you will have to uninstall and reinstall the game. I'm not sure why this happened, but that is the known fix for the issue.
TODO
- Add more free maps to the game.
- Remove any duplicate textures and models to cut down on the build size.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Keybindings are a little buggy when selecting a new key.
- Looking around while running can glitch the camera.
- AI still walk away in certain areas like corners.
- Ability icons don't have great correlation with the abilities.
- Some users experience a missing executable error. Uninstalling and reinstalling the game will resolve this.
- Some instances prevents the achievement counter from incrementing, preventing user from accessing second level achievements.
- Green weapon upgrade teleporter does not teleport player to start.
CHANGELOG
ADDITIONS
- Added a building system for the new game mode Luna's Final Stand.
- Added the map for the Luna's Final Stand game mode.
- Added the Luna's Final Stand game mode.
- Added a timer that shows how much time player has left in upgrade area.
- Added a public beta branch.
CHANGES
- Players now get 750 credits for repairing a barrier.
- Changed the price for the teleporter to the upgrade area in the Research Center so it costs 1,500 credits.
- Removed the random spaceboxes to cut 3.5 GB out of the build size. The game only uses one space box now.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where barriers weren't fixed when player interacts with them.
- Fixed issue where zombies don't seem to chase player in research center after player progresses through the level.
- Fixed issue where all zombies would attack the defense area in Death To The Heretics!
- Fixed an issue that caused the achievement notifcation to pop up too frequently.
- Fixed weird ADS with some guns.
- Fixed issue where A.I. would stop moving after round 2.
- Fixed the issue that prevented the insta buy ability from working.
- Fixed an issue that displayed the wrong values for the ranking system.
- Testing fix when upgrading a gun, the gun's max magazine/ammo does not stay above the original count when reloading or buying ammo from wall, only from max ammo upgrade pickup.
- Testing fix when strafing with a gun can sometimes make the animation of the gun weird.
- Testing fix for motion blur toggle.
Changed files in this update