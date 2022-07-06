Update (Version 1.7.0)

Hey everyone!

I'm sorry for the delay, but I have a new update ready that should resolve a lot of issues with the game. I will be having another update out shortly.

PLEASE NOTE: If you are experiencing an issue that states the executable for the game is missing, you will have to uninstall and reinstall the game. I'm not sure why this happened, but that is the known fix for the issue.

TODO

Add more free maps to the game.

Remove any duplicate textures and models to cut down on the build size.

KNOWN ISSUES

Keybindings are a little buggy when selecting a new key.

Looking around while running can glitch the camera.

AI still walk away in certain areas like corners.

Ability icons don't have great correlation with the abilities.

Some users experience a missing executable error. Uninstalling and reinstalling the game will resolve this.

Some instances prevents the achievement counter from incrementing, preventing user from accessing second level achievements.

Green weapon upgrade teleporter does not teleport player to start.

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

Added a building system for the new game mode Luna's Final Stand.

Added the map for the Luna's Final Stand game mode.

Added the Luna's Final Stand game mode.

Added a timer that shows how much time player has left in upgrade area.

Added a public beta branch.

CHANGES

Players now get 750 credits for repairing a barrier.

Changed the price for the teleporter to the upgrade area in the Research Center so it costs 1,500 credits.

Removed the random spaceboxes to cut 3.5 GB out of the build size. The game only uses one space box now.

FIXES