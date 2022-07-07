It's been a while, but a new patch for Popup is now live! It features quality of life improvements, new modifications for game development, and tons of fixes.

Here's the patch notes:

Workshop Search Improvements

Added “Liked” query type which allows searching through all content you have previously liked.

Search text now handles creator names and mature content flags.

“Liked Creators” query type now uses your actual Steam data instead of local data to retrieve creators you have liked.

Added option to view content from creators you have previously disliked.

Game Creation

Added 2 new modification types to the Modifier node.

Disable Equipment Drops: Enemies will no longer drop equipment.

Disable Level Up Rewards: Level Up books will no longer be given at the end of a level.

Content Management

Improved logic used to detect content which is safely deletable. Specifically, items that were recursively referencing themselves can now be deleted so long as nothing outside their dependency chain references them.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug which had longer Steam Workshop descriptions being cut off.

Fixed a bug that would crash the game when a recursive charm cycle involved a summon charming its owner.

Fixed inconsistencies with Toggle AI control on summons that were transformed. In general, Toggle AI and the “Control Enemies” dev control should respond more consistently across various charm / summon scenarios.

Fixed several bugs across numerous campaigns.

If you have any questions, come ask on Discord.

