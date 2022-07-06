 Skip to content

The Void Rains Upon Her Heart update for 6 July 2022

v7.7b

Share · View all patches · Build 9068442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v7.7b - July 5th, 2022
-Rebalanced some of the sacrifices in the "Alter Your Fate" event
-Alter Your Fate: All Quick gifts of any rank now only cost one power
-Alter Your Fate: If there are at least 3 (non-tetrid) bonus gifts available, one of them is guaranteed to be a panic gift
-Trading Events: lowered the mood cost of all quick gifts by 1 (from 2/3/4 to 1/2/3)
-Trading Events: lowered the mood cost of rank 3 bonus gifts from 4 to 3

