The Backrooms: Mass Extinction update for 6 July 2022

Alpha 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9068169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha 1.3.1

  • Fixed a bug in VR where the vending machine and book would stick to the activate button after being used / deselected.
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing switching between regular and VR modes in game.
  • Fixed a bug where a trigger volume was misplaced and would load a level in the wrong place.
  • Added a new book in the Manila room and one of the ASync bases detailing more of the game's lore.

Alpha 1.3.2

  • Hopefully should fix the bug where some people spawn at floor height in VR. If it doesn't, let me know!
