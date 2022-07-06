Alpha 1.3.1
- Fixed a bug in VR where the vending machine and book would stick to the activate button after being used / deselected.
- Fixed a bug that was preventing switching between regular and VR modes in game.
- Fixed a bug where a trigger volume was misplaced and would load a level in the wrong place.
- Added a new book in the Manila room and one of the ASync bases detailing more of the game's lore.
Alpha 1.3.2
- Hopefully should fix the bug where some people spawn at floor height in VR. If it doesn't, let me know!
