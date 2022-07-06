New Gun's And Gameplay Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9068150 · Last edited 6 July 2022 – 03:39:10 UTC by Wendy

Added two new weapon types Five Total Variations



PAS12- pump shotgun three variations

Patriot PAS-12

Damage : 100

cost $50,000

Punisher PAS-12

Damage: 40

cost $8,000

Bling PAS-12

Damage: 20

Cost $5,000

MPK Two variations

Purifier

Damage: 35

Cost: $10,000

Cobra

Damage: 20

Cost: $5,000

Gameplay Changes

Changed the Cost to Open Mystery Crate to $8,000 From $10,000

Changed the Reroll Cost For Mystery Crate to $500 from $1,000

Added Red Outline on Many Enemy's Too Make them easier to track / notice in darker areas when not using the Flashlight

Resolved Bug that would sometimes cause the camera to respond Awkwardly when reviving