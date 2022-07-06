New Gun's And Gameplay Updates

Added two new weapon types Five Total Variations
PAS12- pump shotgun three variations
Patriot PAS-12
Damage : 100
cost $50,000
Punisher PAS-12
Damage: 40
cost $8,000
Bling PAS-12
Damage: 20
Cost $5,000
MPK Two variations
Purifier
Damage: 35
Cost: $10,000
Cobra
Damage: 20
Cost: $5,000
Gameplay Changes
Changed the Cost to Open Mystery Crate to $8,000 From $10,000
Changed the Reroll Cost For Mystery Crate to $500 from $1,000
Added Red Outline on Many Enemy's Too Make them easier to track / notice in darker areas when not using the Flashlight
Resolved Bug that would sometimes cause the camera to respond Awkwardly when reviving
Changed files in this update