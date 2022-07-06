 Skip to content

Project Sundown update for 6 July 2022

New Gun's And Gameplay Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added two new weapon types Five Total Variations

PAS12- pump shotgun three variations

Patriot PAS-12
Damage : 100
cost $50,000

Punisher PAS-12
Damage: 40
cost $8,000

Bling PAS-12
Damage: 20
Cost $5,000

MPK Two variations

Purifier
Damage: 35
Cost: $10,000

Cobra
Damage: 20
Cost: $5,000

Gameplay Changes

Changed the Cost to Open Mystery Crate to $8,000 From $10,000
Changed the Reroll Cost For Mystery Crate to $500 from $1,000

Added Red Outline on Many Enemy's Too Make them easier to track / notice in darker areas when not using the Flashlight

Resolved Bug that would sometimes cause the camera to respond Awkwardly when reviving

