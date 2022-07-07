 Skip to content

Winter Ember update for 7 July 2022

Major Patch Update - End of Community Test Branch

Winter Ember update for 7 July 2022

Major Patch Update - End of Community Test Branch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After two weeks of testing and positive feedback from the loyal Winter Ember community, the Community Beta Branch is getting pushed LIVE on the Main branch! As a result of this change, we will be disabling the Community Beta Branch.

Please head to this announcement to see the patch notes here.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to those that stuck by us and gave us crucial feedback during the updating process. We hope you continue to voice your concerns and without any more fluff… ENJOY!

