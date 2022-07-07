We're happy to set Patch #8 loose on the world! Since the last patch we've been focussing primarily on bug fixing. All the bugs. OK, not all the bugs... but Chris & co. did a great job in getting through a decent chunk! ☁🧹

Sadly, no new features this time! 😞 We were previously planning on releasing a more substantial update with some fun new things, but that's going to need just a little more time in the oven I'm afraid🍞 Watch this space! 😃

👾 Bug Fixes

Fixed Facility signs on rotated buildings (some issues may still remain, but we're working on it!🚧)

Fixed an issue with folk getting stuck at Warehouse doors

Scrap can now be reliably pulled out of Warehouses

Added VFX to item enlarging, shrinking and duplicating

Facility hearts now correctly take into account power, decorations and destruction

Fixed a problem with Scrap exploding out of Warehouse

Corrected behaviour of Stamina boosts so that folk consistently stay awake longer

Fixed a problem with 2 folk trying to live together in the same home. 🤣

Separated Spiral Stairs and Half-Steps in store (OK not a bug, but thanks to our players for requesting this on our Discord!)

Fixed an issue with accessing the pause menu on SteamVR with a Quest via Airlink

Fixed a problem with the "Put Back" banner remaining even after a decoration is returned to a building

Fixed a problem with scrap sometimes appearing under the Spaceport

Art platforms can now be resized correctly

Fixed an issue with folk climbing on the inside of some ladders

Ensured that the cheeky Magpie UFO can't steal scrap directly from folk 🛸

Fixed an issue with items folk get inside Facilities momentarily appearing outside the Facility

Come join our Discord! We always love hearing from players, and some of the cities people post from time to time are just 🤯 See you there!

Thanks as always for playing Spacefolk City! 👋

Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode