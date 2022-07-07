We're happy to set Patch #8 loose on the world! Since the last patch we've been focussing primarily on bug fixing. All the bugs. OK, not all the bugs... but Chris & co. did a great job in getting through a decent chunk! ☁🧹
Sadly, no new features this time! 😞 We were previously planning on releasing a more substantial update with some fun new things, but that's going to need just a little more time in the oven I'm afraid🍞 Watch this space! 😃
👾 Bug Fixes
- Fixed Facility signs on rotated buildings (some issues may still remain, but we're working on it!🚧)
- Fixed an issue with folk getting stuck at Warehouse doors
- Scrap can now be reliably pulled out of Warehouses
- Added VFX to item enlarging, shrinking and duplicating
- Facility hearts now correctly take into account power, decorations and destruction
- Fixed a problem with Scrap exploding out of Warehouse
- Corrected behaviour of Stamina boosts so that folk consistently stay awake longer
- Fixed a problem with 2 folk trying to live together in the same home. 🤣
- Separated Spiral Stairs and Half-Steps in store (OK not a bug, but thanks to our players for requesting this on our Discord!)
- Fixed an issue with accessing the pause menu on SteamVR with a Quest via Airlink
- Fixed a problem with the "Put Back" banner remaining even after a decoration is returned to a building
- Fixed a problem with scrap sometimes appearing under the Spaceport
- Art platforms can now be resized correctly
- Fixed an issue with folk climbing on the inside of some ladders
- Ensured that the cheeky Magpie UFO can't steal scrap directly from folk 🛸
- Fixed an issue with items folk get inside Facilities momentarily appearing outside the Facility
Thanks as always for playing Spacefolk City! 👋
Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode
