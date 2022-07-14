Unleash the Light 4.0.1 (533) Bugfix Update patch is now available! Please review the patch notes below:

Fixed characters losing their second equipped badges when progressing between stages in Rose’s Room

Fixed soft locks that could sometimes result from Greg’s jams defeating Squaribot Clones and from the final unlockable character taking damage after using the “Disregard” ability

Fixed various issues involving Bismuth’s barrier ability

Fixed a math calculation issue that would prevent the “Story Mode” button in the Mode Select screen from displaying 100% completion

Fixed an issue in the final battle of Story Mode where the final unlockable character would have their level reset to 30 if present in the party

Fixed an exploit where Greg’s jams could be used to fill up the Teamwork Bar for free, and another exploit where cancelling Connie’s portal ability granted free strums from Greg’s jams

Fixed some issues that could sometimes occur with forming fusions in Rose’s Room

Various other minor fixes and stability improvements

As always: thank you for playing Unleash the Light! If you encounter any issues with this new version, please let us know in the Bugs and Technical issues forum and we will be happy to provide support.