Blackjack Avenue update for 5 July 2022

10K Chip Bugfix

Build 9067384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfix -> 10K Emerald Chip

Big Thank You to Vincent to find this bug.

When using the "Color Down" button for breaking apart a 10K Chip, the program was giving unexpected results toward the player balance and basically not registering the full value of the chip.

This was now fixed in the most current build.

Players are recommended to update their version of the game and it should now work as expected.

Great job Vincent for finding the bug and posting in the Forum / Discussion page.

-Tyler
Blackjack Avenue Dev Team

