Fixed some sounds not being controlled by the options.

Turned off the gear slider in Character creator for now.

Added tutorial for flying races.

Killing townsfolk now gives you a cursed buff making heath and mana 1 for a small duration as well as removing 1000 gold per instance.

Blare the Booming now gives you Boulder instead of Rockrain.

A new patch for the rest of the bug reports should be out by the end of the day.