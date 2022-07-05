7/5/22 Chaos Chain Update 1.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9066790 · Last edited 5 July 2022 – 21:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

Undid a change from last patch that shifted the camera further when scrolling the map (It was causing some issues)

Fixed cyberweapons being counted as cyber abilities (Which now require a hackpad for the new combat hacking system added in the last major update)

Changes & Additions:

Added "Throw Molotov" enemy combat skill (This is the first of the enemy grenade skills - It has a very high AP cost and very low priority/chance of them using it, but it will really hurt when they do!)

Added "Throw Flashbang" enemy combat skill (Only for the corrupt police at the moment)

Added "Throw Concussion Grenade" enemy combat skill (Only for the corrupt police at the moment)

Added unique animation for concussion grenades (They were previously identical to flashbangs for the animation)

Firewall Program now has unique icon art

Data Drain Program now has unique icon art

Renamed "Shorted Souls" to "Hopeless Souls" (This just sounds better and easier to understand)

Improved graphics for crosswalks and parking spot paint to look weathered and more detailed

Contrasted several environmental graphics to be easier to see

Removed the ground-based white lights implanted on the roads

Brightened the road line side lights and gave them more of a glow to account for the change directly above this one

Added a very slight delay (1/15 of a second) to updating variables that reflect stats of the main character to help with processing in areas with a lot of stuff going on

Added a very low volume ringing sound when a player controlled character is hurt in combat

Added a ramdomized round start sound effect in combat (7 Sounds total)

Removed some old, unused soundtracks that don't fit the game's theme

Added road grates to all exterior areas

Added a bit more clutter to some areas

Updated some animations

Added a few more distant gunshots to the randomized sound lists

Some various other quick tweaks and changes for performance optimization (Especially in larger areas)

