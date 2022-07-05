Tap Ninja v3.0.4 is live!

Featured artwork made by Masaman (ちぃくん) @chikunda3
● Building Buy All button now obeys the selected quantity button
● Building Buy All button will prioritize the newest buildings first
● Stats window can now be opened by pressing 'F1' key
● Improved the Quest reward for Elixir
● Samurai Frenzy now spawns enemies correctly
● 144 and 240 Fps limits added
● Using Buy All buildings button now won't destroy ears
● Visual glitch with Ascension skill tree connector lines fixed
Changed files in this update