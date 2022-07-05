 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 5 July 2022

Tap Ninja v3.0.4 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9066788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Featured artwork made by Masaman (ちぃくん) @chikunda3

● Building Buy All button now obeys the selected quantity button
● Building Buy All button will prioritize the newest buildings first
● Stats window can now be opened by pressing 'F1' key
● Improved the Quest reward for Elixir
● Samurai Frenzy now spawns enemies correctly
● 144 and 240 Fps limits added
● Using Buy All buildings button now won't destroy ears
● Visual glitch with Ascension skill tree connector lines fixed

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link