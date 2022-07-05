 Skip to content

Explosion™ update for 5 July 2022

Achievements Update - 05/07

05/07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements are now a thing!
Unlock them by playing the chapter levels (or, if you have already played them, just open up the game :D ).
Besides that level 36 was redesigned - it was reported being too easy - & a small bug were fixed where level 44 was not being shown as completed in the menu.

