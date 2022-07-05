V.0.1.21 - Steam Community Items + Graphic settings + Hotfix!

You can now earn trading cards , emoticons & koa background while playing,

also make sure to redeem them to unlock your badge level on Steam!

New graphics options have been added make sure to look at them.

-Added a check to ensure server foliage stays clean.

-Added ability for player to tweaked their shading quality in graphic settings.

-Added ability for player to tweaked their visual effects quality in graphic settings.

-Added ability for player to tweaked their texture quality in graphic settings.

-Added ability for player to tweaked their foliage quality in graphic settings.

-Added longer intro video that can be skipped once game is loaded completely.

-Added more boss locations.

-Adjusted NPC loot list to be more rewarding.

-Adjusted Collectable loot list to be more rewarding.

-Fixed errors with character animation blends.

-Fixed town NPC's being affected by spawn modifier.

Incoming for rented servers -Added new server setting Day Length which allows you to increase or decrease the amount Day Time. 100 minutes is the default setting.

Incoming for rented servers -Added new server setting Night Length which allows you to increase or decrease the amount Night Time. 20 minutes is the default setting. Night time is needed for some content.

Incoming for rented servers -Added new server setting Destruct Amount which allows you to increase or decrease the amount of resources you get returned on deletion of building pieces. Default is .75 which is 75%, but you could set to 1 for 100% or .1 for 10% etc.

Incoming for rented servers -Added new server setting Night Brightness which allows you to increase or decrease how dark night is. x2 is the default setting in KoA night is needed for some content, so we made night brightness a setting.

-Tweaked boss respawn timers.

-Tweaked dungeon loot respawn timers.