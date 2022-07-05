 Skip to content

Nova Slash: Unparalleled Power update for 5 July 2022

Cosmic Ascended.

-Cosmis the Stellar can now transform into his celestial state, making him Cosmic Ascended! (R1 or B on keyboard to activate)

-New dynamic camera when you takedown an enemy!

