Features Added:

-Press . or Down on D-pad to auto buy an ax with two coins, instead of opening shop menu.

-World 2 Level 1 and Level 2 and Level 3 are now available to play.

-New Enemies added in World 2.

-New Abilities added for World 2.

-Press Alt or Left Trigger to bring up the tool menu to see all your abilities.

-Added controls to include every item for controller.

-Improved some enemies attacks.

-and much more.

Hope you enjoy