Update v3.0.1

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.0.1 is now available! Before we get into the changelog, we wanted to take some of this space to address some of the most frequently asked questions so far.

FAQ

This update is currently just for PC, but we would like to bring it to other platforms eventually! Feature set TBD, because certain features like custom music and mods are hard to port.

Because we switched to a text-based localization system in version 3.0.0, we're currently in the process of migrating all existing translations to this new system. We're going to re-add all previously supported languages in an upcoming patch. Until then, the Legacy Client (available as a Steam launch option) still allows you to play the game in supported languages!

How can I access No Beat Mode?

Open the Menu

Go to Custom Rules -- > Gameplay Options --> Extra Modes

Change Rhythm: Regular --> Rhythm: No Beat Mode

Now onto the patch notes!

New Features and Changes

Additions

Added an option to delete all save data to the 'Gameplay Options' menu

Added Steam Cloud synchronization for 'Save & Quit' states, progression and settings

Added progress display when resuming saved sessions

Added the ability to discard saved sessions while loading and return to the lobby instead

Added warning message about achievements/leaderboards when trying to edit custom rules for the first time

Added support for placing Gold, Blood and Diamond price tags in the level editor

Added support for turning enemies into Lords in the level editor

Added support for reducing the player's starting health in the level editor

Added support for looping any song in the level editor

Changes

Changed the timing window for multikey combos from 30 ms to 50 ms, making them much easier to hit

Changed Steam Workshop integration to load mods directly, without first extracting them to downloaded_mods

Changed the character skin selection menu to highlight the currently active skin

Changed the character skin selection menu to list only skins from locally installed mods or active workshop mods For convenience, we've added a shortcut to open the mod browser from the character skin selection menu

Changed Quick Restart hotkey to be inactive during All Characters, Story and Deathless runs past the first loop

Changed the 'PixieRapier' quirk to enable more finegrained control over the interaction

Changed mutliline text prompts to allow leaving them by pressing the Down Arrow key on the last line

General Bugfixes

Performance & Stability

Fixed framerate drops when loading textures or updating the minimap

Fixed framerate drops when a sound effect is played for the first time

Fixed framerate drops when opening the 'Mods' menu for the first time in a session

Fixed the Linux build not launching from Steam unless the Steam Linux Runtime is enabled

Fixed a crash related to the Steam API failing to initialize

Fixed intermittent game freezes caused by the 'Enable Performance Logging' advanced setting

Save & Quit

Fixed 'Save & Quit' sometimes failing to save very long runs

Fixed 'Save & Quit' causing active extra modes not to reset after returning to the lobby

Achievements & Leaderboards

Fixed Single Zone Mode not granting "In the Zone" achievements

Fixed Deathless runs not submitting to their intended leaderboards

Fixed Deathless leaderboards not being displayed correctly in the menu

Audio & Soundtrack

Fixed all characters starting on the DannyB soundtrack, instead of their respective default soundtracks

Fixed 'Change Soundtrack' menu not always listing all available artists

Fixed soundtracks being listed in the wrong order in 'Change Soundtrack' menu

Fixed music playing at a higher volume than intended

Fixed 'Custom Music' menu failing to load files from paths with special characters

Fixed character soundtrack settings not being imported from pre3.0 savefile

Fixed 'Nicolas Daoust as Shopkeeper' setting not being imported from pre3.0 savefile

Fixed Banshees screaming at an incorrect volume

Steam Workshop & Modding

Fixed mods and custom dungeons uploaded prior in 3.0.0 not being visible on the Steam Workshop Existing submissions are migrated automatically when first launching 3.0.1. The old items may still remain on the Workshop, but will not be visible to other players.

Fixed subscribed mods being reinstalled on every launch

Fixed a crash when generating levels if the starting build was modified in necrodancer.xml

Fixed starting build modifications in necrodancer.xml not always being applied correctly

Fixed isPiercing flag not working in necrodancer.xml mods

Fixed 'Change Skin' menu displaying a white square if a modded skin file is deleted

Fixed Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese characters not displaying in community translations The available set of characters can be controlled by adding an entry for translation.fontVariant to the CSV file Supported values are JP (default), KR , SC and TC



Cutscenes

Fixed non-AMPLIFIED intro video not playing

Fixed Aria's cutscenes playing in a different order than intended

Fixed cutscenes not being disabled in replay mode

Fixed zone completion cutscenes not being skippable immediately

Fixed quick restart hotkey restarting the run if pressed during a cutscene, instead of skipping it

Input & Menus

Fixed Xbox 360 Controller not displaying the appropriate button prompts in the HUD

Fixed Player 2's controls being mapped to the same bindings as Player 1 by default

Fixed simultaneous keypresses not always being accepted by the "Reassign controls" menu

Fixed certain keys (such as Numpad 5 or nonQWERTY keys) not being assignable on Windows

Fixed excessive log output when certain controller drivers are managed by Steam Input

Fixed options menu search query carrying over into submenus

Fixed the game not always pausing when switching focus to another application

Fixed unpause countdown being active during boss intro

Fixed 'Custom Rules' menu listing gameplay option overrides while 'Show advanced settings' is disabled

Level Editor

Fixed level editor being affected by autopause on focus loss

Fixed level editor overlay sometimes persisting when returning to the lobby

Fixed level editor overlay disappearing when loading a preset in the Custom Rules menu

Fixed level editor duplicating Shrines when saving or testing levels

Fixed level editor failing to save levels containing Rising Floor tiles

Fixed level editor being "winnable" by placing a player on an exit staircase, causing a softlock

Gameplay Fixes

Enemies

Fixed Shopkeeper Ghost dropping gold for Monk

Fixed Moles not moving away immediately upon being tickled by Dove

Fixed Shop Wall Mimics sometimes leaving a floating wall torch behind

Fixed 'Orb Bump' quirk not protecting the player from moving into Electric Orbs via weapon recoil or courage

Fixed crates and barrels containing an abnormally large number of Skeletons and Monkeys

Fixed enemies not always moving immediately in trapdoor penalty boxes

Fixed Spiders sometimes falling off the wall on their own in Training Mode

Fixed unrevealed enemies not taking damage from the player's bombs

Fixed Wired Zombies being immune to phasing damage

Fixed Ghasts and Ghouls teleporting to the incorrect position when damaged by a player's bomb

Fixed Headless Skeletons, Armadillos and Barrels not being redirected correctly by Earth Spell and Boots of Lunging

Fixed Skeleton Knights killed by piercing damage dropping their gold in the wrong location

Fixed Yellow/Black Skeleton Knights losing their head when knocked off their horse at 1 heart

Fixed Evil Eyes charging instantly when randomized to a lower speed in Randomizer Mode

Fixed Tar Monsters gaining too much health when grabbing the player in Randomizer Mode

Minibosses

Fixed Red Dragons in boss trapdoor penalty boxes immediately being ready to charge a breath attack at the player

Fixed Green, Blue and Earth Dragons being revealed in trapdoor penalty boxes while Shrine of Darkness is active

Fixed Red and Blue Dragons being able to attack and inhale in the same beat

Bosses

Fixed Coral Riff's tentacles dropping gold for Monk after being banished to the side walls of the arena

Fixed Death Metal beginning to summon skeletons even when the player is nearby

Fixed runs not counting as Low% if Dorian picks up an item on Cadence's final boss battle

Fixed Ogres not being able to attack Dorian with their Club on Cadence's final boss

Fixed Dorian receiving training weapons on Cadence's final boss

Fixed Dorian being unable to use exit stairs in Training Mode for Cadence's final boss

Fixed Melody's final boss not casting bombs during phase 2

Fixed Armadillos, Wind Mages and Liches being delayed by an extra beat at the start of a boss fight

Fixed Crown of Greed draining gold while the boss intro is open

Fixed Crown of Teleportation sometimes teleporting the player into the hallway below the boss arena

Fixed electric arcs from the Golden Lute not discharging batteries when practising for Nocturna's final boss

Aria

Fixed Aria encountering Ooze Golems when AMPLIFIED content is disabled

Fixed Aria encountering the wrong minibosses in Zone 1 and Zone 4 when AMPLIFIED content is disabled

Fixed Aria finding too many Diamonds in Zone 1 and 2, and too few in Zone 3, 4 and 5

Nocturna

Fixed Nocturna finding floating Wallpigs in Zone 4

Fixed Nocturna being able to place bombs while in Bat Form

Fixed Nocturna's penultimate boss being targeted by longrange weapons while its shield is active

Fixed Shield Generators in Nocturna's penultimate boss not turning off when displaced by Boots of Lunging

Fixed Skeletons sometimes surviving past the end of Nocturna's final boss fight

Mary

Fixed Mary's lamb respawning with more health than intended if Mary reaches the next floor before the curse kills her

Fixed Deep Blues' pawns performing an illegal move to capture Mary's lamb

Fixed 'Familiar Displacement' quirk applying to Mary's lamb

Fixed Gorgons being able to move through Mary's lamb

Fixed sad sheep noises playing despite Mary offering her protection

Tempo

Fixed Tempo's damage countdown not resetting when the Heart Transplant's effect wears off

Fixed Tempo's damage countdown not resetting when interacting with shrines or chests multiple times

Fixed Tempo finding the Shrine of Uncertainty in runs

Fixed Tempo finding a Fear Scroll instead of an Enchant Scroll inside of an activated Shrine of Peace

Items

Fixed weapons persisting across floors after being stored in a Holster

Fixed Miner's Cap + Courage Shovel allowing Diamond to dash two tiles at once

Fixed exit stairs not protecting against Cursed Wraiths

Fixed some levels generating with a locked shop, but without a bomb to open it

Fixed urns sometimes dropping items inside walls

Fixed Ring of Luck and Lucky Charm cancelling out each other's effects

Fixed Compass not displaying an arrow for unrevealed onscreen staircases

Fixed Compass not revealing open staircases for Dove

Fixed Monkeys being affected by Ring of Frost while grabbing the player

Shrines & Traps

Fixed Shrine of War causing Red Bats to appear for Aria, Coda and Bolt

Fixed Shrine of Glass replacing Dove's headgear with a Glass Jaw

Fixed Teleport Traps and Dove's bombs failing to teleport frozen characters

Fixed freshly deleted trapdoors still eating items

Lobby

Fixed extraneous player characters spawning in the lobby when rapidly stepping on the 'coop' stairs

Fixed Ring of Phasing appearing in the Janitor's item selection when AMPLIFIED content is enabled

Visual Fixes

Fixed duplicate "New character unlocked!" notification displaying for Dorian

Fixed Melody's final boss having a slightly incorrect visual offset during phase 2

Fixed beat bars not turning red when nearing the end of Melody's final boss battle

Fixed incorrect boss intro screen layout when resizing the game window

Fixed Pixies sometimes appearing silhouetted

Fixed screenshake effect playing when pushing a crate

Fixed Monocle item previews sometimes being obscured by their container

Fixed crates and barrels sometimes showing a different Monocle item preview from their actual contents

Fixed 'Orthogonalization' Quirk labeling a nondefault option as 'Default'

Fixed Gold/Blood Weapons continuing to glow after touching a Shrine of Glass while their damage boost effect is active

Fixed Blue Slimes playing their tell animation incorrectly

Fixed incorrect animation when triggering Crown of Teleportation

Fixed Harpies displaying a diagonal attack animation if a player died on the same beat

Fixed Goblin Sentries displaying invalid sprites while asleep in Mystery mode

Known Issues