Features:
Added the Pumpkin plant.
Changes:
Set the default ingredient amount from 1g to 100g
Bugfixes:
Fixed rounding errors regarding ingredient proportions incorrectly displaying that you can and can't cook at the same time.
Fixed min and max ingredient amounts restrictions not working at all.
Fixed a rare issue where ingredients would go into slots they shouldn't.
Fixed end of cooking animations not working;
Fixed an issue with the Finish button not getting enabled when finishing cooking.
Fixed issues with time compression (Foraging, Autocooking, Sleeping).
Changed files in this update