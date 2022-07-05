Features:

Added the Pumpkin plant.

Changes:

Set the default ingredient amount from 1g to 100g

Bugfixes:

Fixed rounding errors regarding ingredient proportions incorrectly displaying that you can and can't cook at the same time.

Fixed min and max ingredient amounts restrictions not working at all.

Fixed a rare issue where ingredients would go into slots they shouldn't.

Fixed end of cooking animations not working;

Fixed an issue with the Finish button not getting enabled when finishing cooking.

Fixed issues with time compression (Foraging, Autocooking, Sleeping).