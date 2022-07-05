Build 0.169 - improved enemy AI and more

Build 0.169:

-AI overhaul. Updated land enemies (jelly-bois) to patrol asteroids, have visual cones to acquire targets, and be more proficient at navigation, chasing targets and responding to fire.

-Updated big trash models to use textures. Only small trash remains untextured as we migrate to full textures art style.

-Updated mineable rock textures for ammonium, water, silicate and carbonate to be better

-Updated player to use new toon shaded look

-Update jelly-bois to use new toon shader and new textured materials

-Player will sway arms and legs space when drifting in space after a time not boosting

-Added new player footstep textures to have track grips and not look like suit shoe footprints.

-Player and enemies more reluctant to align to very steep angles relative to gravity norm.