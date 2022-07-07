New Update: Sidearms & Synergies

Hi humans,

Our journey has just begun - and the abyss is deep - but your support has been incredible and continues to be instrumental. Thanks to your suggestions and feedback we have decided to make the following improvements and changes to Madshot:

Sidearms & Synergies

Sidearms:

Added a new sidearms room that spawns in the map.

Added 8 sidearms with unique functionalities designed to augment your other abilities.

Main Weapons:

We have reworked the guns to increase variety and encourage experimentation with the new synergies.

Input:

”Drop action” is now "Pickup/Drop action" so you can still pick up objects when you have a sidearm equipped. Remember to use the custom key bindings to suit your playstyle.

Alterations: Paths & Synergies

Alterations are no longer lumped into one pool. Your early choices will unlock new options that compliment your build. Experiment with different starting choices and don’t underestimate what a few “Enhancements” (level-ups) can do.

We have reworked most alterations to encourage creative builds and synergies, as well as added some new ones to make specialized builds more viable.

Added:

Residue: Toxic foes spawn a gas Cloud on death.

Recycle: Dominated foes spawn a healing orb on death

Rust: First bullet after reload gains additional Toxic Damage

Mender: Dominated foes are restored to full health.

Pandemonium: Foes afflicted with dominate gain more damage for every other dominated foe.

Remade:

Most alterations have either had their functionality or numbers tweaked to better synergize with a wider array of builds and combinations.

Removed (Or replaced with store items):

Dark Coin

Midas Touch

Dark Touch

Daze

Flatulence

Others changes

Relics:

”Face of the Abyss” duration has been doubled, and you emit a “curse wave” every 2 seconds.

“Face of the void” now requires half the essence of the other ults.

Visuals:

Updated all the store Items' art.

Updated some old Icons and VFX.

Store:

Various changes to store items functionality and price.

Music:

New alternating track for zone 1-2.

Warning

Explosions now damage you as well. But don’t let that scare you off.

We hope you will enjoy these improvements! If you want to help us make Madshot even better, join us on Discord to share your feedback and participate in our exclusive beta testing sessions.

The abyss and all of its crowded paths are waiting for you.

See you there!