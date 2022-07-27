Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - The Daemonic Update

Slitherine and Black Lab Games are proud to announce the release of the Daemonic Update for Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the turn-based squad tactical game set in the grim darkness of the far future.

This new update is available today for free, both on PC and console. It is a massive update containing a number of new additions, both in terms of content and new features, so let’s jump into it.

What is new in the Daemonic Update

Added a new minor faction to Planetary Supremacy: Daemons of Khorne . Chaos starts its incursion into Battlesector with a combat force of Khornate Daemons, including the Bloodmaster, Bloodletters, Flesh Hounds, and the mighty Skull Cannon!

New objective type: 'Siege' is an asynchronous objective available in skirmish, multiplayer and base attack battles for Planetary Supremacy. The attacker must capture 4 strategic capture points, whilst the defender works to eliminate the attacker's army

3 new maps : 'Fortress of Redemption' is a Blood Angels-themed map, 'Feeding Grounds' is a Tyranid-themed map, and 'Blackstone' is a Necron-themed map. These maps are used for base attack battles in Planetary Supremacy, and in skirmish and multiplayer.

Changed the starting positioning for Minor faction units in Planetary Supremacy battles. Instead of starting at the other end of the map, enemy units will now be distributed around the map, similar to the Age of Crimson Dawn campaign.

Planetary Supremacy Accelerated Reinforcements. You can now spend additional Requisition Tokens to get a unit on cooldown earlier.

This is just a glimpse of what is available with the Daemonic Update. Want to see what else is new? Full changelog here!

In the meantime, development continues. We’ll be back soon with news about what’s coming next, and with more information about the Sisters of Battle. Stay tuned